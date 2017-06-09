Pink's Band Describes Collaborating With the Pop Star in 'Hired Gun' Clip (Exclusive)

Rock stars get all the glory, but what about the men and women out of the spotlight who support them on the road and in the studio? Those session and touring specialists are finally front-and-center in Hired Gun: Out of the Shadows, Into the Spotlight, a new documentary in theaters via Fathom Events for one night only later this month. In Yahoo Movies‘ exclusive clip from the film (watch it above), one pop star’s backing band describes the relationship they share with their illustrious frontwoman.

That pop star is Pink, who’s accompanied on tour by guitarist Justin Derrico, bassist Eva Gardner, and drummer Mark Schulman, all of whom chat about what it’s like to be “hired guns” tasked with making sure their leading lady puts on a rousing show for fans. Pink herself also appears, discussing the “family atmosphere” that she likes to foster when on the road — the better to make everyone feel like contributors to the work they’re doing together. It’s easy to see the result of that approach in footage of Pink’s performances, which are rooted in lively interactions between the musicians.

Featuring men and women who’ve worked with Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Katy Perry, KISS, Steely Dan, and more, Hired Gun will arrive in 400 theaters for one nightly only on June 29 via Fathom Events. You can watch our sneak peek at the film above.

‘Score: A Film Music Documentary’: Watch a clip:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: