Pierce Brosnan gets busted for cheating with Kate Beckinsale in clip from 'Only Living Boy in New York' (Exclusive)

Cue Stefon voice: Drag queens, jazz, adultery… New York’s hottest club is The Box.

Gothamites, of course, have been arguing that the trendy cabaret on Manhattan’s Lower East side lost its counterculture cred after it appeared in a 2007 episode of Gossip Girl, but the club is back on the screen in the new romantic drama The Only Living Boy in New York.

You can see it shine in the exclusive clip above, which finds struggling post-grad Thomas Webb (Callum Tuner) and his friend/crush Mimi (Kiersey Clemons) discovering that his dad (Pierce Brosnan) has another woman (Kate Beckinsale) in his life.

“We talked so much about actually being at The Box and needing to have an experience there before we actually shoot the scene just to understand like what is happening and where we are,” Clemons (Dope, Neighbors 2) told Yahoo Movies in a recent interview.

“We really capture the world of it in the movie, so that’s really exciting.”

Directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, the Amazing Spider-Man movies) from a script by Allan Loeb (Collateral Beauty, The Dilemma), The Only Living Boy in New York also stars Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Nixon. The film opens Aug. 11.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Only Living Boy in New York’:





