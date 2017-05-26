Pierce Brosnan confirms Mamma Mia 2 role

Following news that a sequel to ‘Mamma Mia’ is in the works, Pierce Brosnan has confirmed that he’s totally on board.

In a brief, slightly garbled but nonetheless affirmative post on Instagram, he said: “Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again… (sic).”





Called ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’, the sequel to the star-studded 2008 movie musical, which plundered the back catalogue of Swedish pop legends Abba, was confirmed earlier this week.

It’s thought it will be set for release on July 20, 2018.

The first movie found Brosnan in the role of Sam Carmichael, one of three possible men (the others being Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård) who could be the father of Amanda Seyfried’s soon-to-be-married Sophie.

Also starring Meryl Streep, Dominic Cooper, and Julie Walters (Streep and Firth are also confirmed for the sequel, penned by ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’s Ol Parker, husband of Thandie Newton), it was a smash hit, hauling in over $600 million.

The critics were generally pretty lukewarm, mind you, Mark Kermode describing it as ‘the closest you get to see A-List actors doing drunken karaoke’.

And Though the first movie used the bulk of the famous Abba songs, there are still a few that can be wheeled out for the sequel, including ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ and ‘Waterloo’.

Read more

Tom Hardy to play Venom

Is Wonder Woman the best DC movie yet?

Disney fans want Henry Cavill for The Little Mermaid



