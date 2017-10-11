In pictures: The women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein has been fired from his film production firm The Weinstein Company, had his BAFTA membership suspended, and his wife is reportedly leaving him, but the list of sexual assault allegations keeps on growing.

So far, more than 16 women have come forward with tales of rape and harassment dating back through the last two decades.

Three women, including actors Asia Argento and Lucia Evans, have accused Weinstein of rape. Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette accused the high-profile producer of sexual harassment.

Four unknown women told the New Yorker than Weinstein had touched them in a way that could be considered assault. Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are two of the most recent women to speak out with their stories.

According to a spokesperson, Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” all allegations.

“Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

Actress Ashley Judd was expecting a business meeting when she met Weinstein in the 1990s, so she was surprised when he opened the door in nothing but a bathrobe. He asked for a massage and when she refused, ask her if she would watch him shower instead.



‘I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask.’ She told the New York Times. (Getty)