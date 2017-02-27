Pharrell Williams on Celebrating the 'Genius Black Women' of 'Hidden Figures'

Hidden Figures is a story about the heroic efforts of Katherine Goble Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. Those three NASA employees, essential to our space race in the 1960s, were three strong women who happened to be played by three strong women, in Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe.

Yahoo had the chance to speak with some of the people who helped make the movie, and they were certainly happy to have made a film with a strong feminist message. “It’s three amazing genius black women whose stories tell you there’s way more where that comes from,” said Pharrell Williams, who served as one of the film’s producers. “It’s been great.”

“Just seeing the impact of the film, just seeing how it has inspired so many people, especially young women, to possibly pursue careers is just awesome,” said Mimi Valdes, an executive producer of the movie.

“I grew up around a lot of strong women, so I felt very comfortable,” said Glen Powell who had a supporting role as John Glenn. “I’ve got to say, between Taraji, Janelle, and Octavia, I don’t think you could have three better people leading a movie. I mean, they’re the sweetest and they’re so generous to my whole family. They’re so generous with their time and wisdom. I just love them.”

