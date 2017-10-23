Phantom Thread: Watch the first trailer for Daniel Day-Lewis' erotic final film

The seductive first trailer for Sir Daniel Day-Lewis’ swan song ‘Phantom Thread’ has arrived. Watch it above.

This is the first proper look we’ve been given at the new film from Paul Thomas Anderson, his eighth film to date. It’s the acclaimed director’s second collaboration with the triple Oscar-winning screen titan, who’s already announced his retirement from acting following this film.

Their first picture together, ‘There Will Be Blood’, won Day-Lewis his second Best Actor Academy Award, and is rightly recognised as one of the best films of the 21st century so far.

‘Phantom Thread’ is a period drama set in the 1950s, and some are describing it as “akin to the idea of Mike Leigh directing ‘Fifty Shades of Grey'”, which is a vibe that definitely comes across in the trailer.

Along with the first trailer, Universal Pictures has also revealed the first poster and official synopsis.

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love. With his latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson paints an illuminating portrait both of an artist on a creative journey, and the women who keep his world running. Phantom Thread is Paul Thomas Anderson’s eighth movie, and his second collaboration with Daniel Day-Lewis.

‘Phantom Thread’ arrives in UK cinemas on 28 February, 2018.

