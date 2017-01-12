Peter Dinklage Eyed for a Key Role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

By Justin Knoll

Are Tyrion Lannister and Tony Stark about to cross paths?

Sources tell Variety that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is in early talks for a key role in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel had no comment.

Production on the seventh season of Game of Thrones recently wrapped. Since the schedule for the show has moved from a summer shoot to a fall shoot, Dinklage’s schedule allowed him to board the latest Avengers pic which is expected to shoot sometime in early summer.

The plan is shoot the next two Avengers films (Infinity War and a yet untitled sequel) back-to-back. Sources indicate Dinklage is expected to appear in both.

Plot details are vague, other then the superhero team returning to face the Marvel mega-villain Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin). Dinklage’s role is also unknown at this time.

Dinklage is one of the few new cast members to be added to the franchise. Previous stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are on board to return.

After directing the last two installments in the Captain America franchise, Anthony and Joe Russo now take over the reigns of directing the Avengers franchise, with the previous two pics directed by Joss Whedon. Avengers: Infinity War has a release date of May 4, 2018.

Besides Game of Thrones, Dinklage was also recently seen in the Universal comedy The Boss starring Melissa McCarthy. He’s appeared in a comic book movie before, playing Boliver Trask in FOX’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, but is new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



