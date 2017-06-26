Peter Dinklage channels Nick Nack in image from My Dinner with Hervé

Jamie Dornan and Peter Dinklage in My Dinner with Hervé - Credit: HBO

A new image from ‘My Dinner with Hervé’ has landed…

And it depicts Peter Dinklage as the actor behind the iconic Bond henchman.

It looks as though filming is underway on ‘My Dinner with Herve’ – the upcoming HBO Film production which sees Peter Dinklage as the iconic actor, Hervé Villechaize. Telling the story of diminutive actor Hervé Villechaize during his meetings with journalist Danny Tate (played by Jamie Dornan), it’s a harrowing look at the final days of the actor.

And now we’ve got our first ominous look at Dinklage and Dornan.

Hervé Villechaize shot to fame in 1974 when he starred as Bond henchman Nick Nack alongside Christopher Lee’s villainous Scaramanga in ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’.

He went on to star in ‘Fantasy Island’ as Mr Roarke’s assistant, Tattoo.

But ‘My Dinner with Herve’ focusses on the star’s troubled personal life.

Hervé Villechaize as Nick Nack in The Man with the Golden Gun – Credit: MGM More

Depicting Villechaize’s final few days, it stars Jamie Dornan as journalist Danny Tate – a struggling journalist who forms an unlikely friendship with the actor while interviewing him. Based on the experiences of director Sacha Gervasi, he had no idea that his interviews were going to turn out to be a suicide note…

Ending his life in 1993, Villechaize had previously made many suicide attempts.

His actual suicide note cited prolonged health problems as the cause of his suicide – Villechaize suffering from chronic pain due to ‘normal-sized internal organs’ putting an increased strain on his smaller body.

‘My Dinner with Hervé’ stars Peter Dinklage, Jamie Dornan, Oona Chaplin, Mireille Enos, and Harriet Walter.

Sacha Gervasi directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Sean Macaulay.

Sacha Gervasi and Peter Dinklage are executive producers, alongside Jessica de Rothschild, Ross Katz, Richard Middleton and Steven Zaillian.

