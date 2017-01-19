PETA Calls for Boycott of 'A Dog’s Purpose' After On-Set Video Surfaces

By Gary Baum, The Hollywood Reporter

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling for a boycott of the upcoming film A Dog’s Purpose after a video was leaked to TMZ showing a German shepherd being forced into rushing water allegedly during production. The animal rights’ group tells The Hollywood Reporter that the dog was owned and supplied by Birds & Animals Unlimited, the same facility it previously accused of a variety of federal Animal Welfare Act violations.

BAU was the subject of a PETA complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Agriculture that relied on the testimony of an undercover activist who posed as an employee. “Our eyewitness [now] says that when she asked the BAU manager if any of the dogs in A Dog’s Purpose came from BAU the response was ‘all of them,'” PETA rep Lisa Lange tells THR.

The animal rights’ organization later added in a statement: “PETA is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film A Dog’s Purpose in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props. PETA’s investigation at BAU revealed that animals are denied veterinary care, forced to sleep outdoors in the cold without bedding for warmth, made to live in filthy conditions, and more.”

TMZ describes the incident as a scene shot in a pool outside Winnipeg, Canada, in November 2015, in which a trainer forcibly pushed the German shepherd, one of at least five canines supposedly utilized for the production, into the artificial rapids as the dog scratched and clawed to remain on land. (A shot in the the film’s trailer appears to be drawn from the same action sequence.) Film producers Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures told the news outlet it “will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.”

(Screengrab from TMZ) More

BAU did not immediately return a request for comment.

THR was the first to detail PETA’s allegations on Jan. 11. They included pigs with overgrown hooves, goats deprived of food for training purposes and a kangaroo named Lenny who died after being unable to eat due to an untreated broken jaw.

BAU called PETA’s exposé “misleading” and factually specious. Bob Ferber, a retired L.A. City Attorney’s Office prosecutor who founded its Animal Protection Unit and reviewed the allegations, as well as BAU’s response at THR‘s request, called the situation “shocking.”

Josh Gad, who provided the voice of the featured dog in the film, tweeted out his response after seeing the video on Wednesday, saying that he has reached out to the production for an explanation of the events, adding that he was “shaken and sad to see any animal put in a situation against its will.”

In a joint statement, producer Amblin Entertainment and distributor Universal Pictures said: “While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules, as well as for all of the other dogs featured throughout the production of the film. There were several days of rehearsal of the water scenes to ensure Hercules was comfortable with all of the stunts. On the day of the shoot, Hercules did not want to perform the stunt portrayed on the tape so the Amblin production team did not proceed with filming that shot. Hercules is happy and healthy.”

Meanwhile, American Humane, which monitors the treatment of animals on film and TV sets, said in a statement that it “has reviewed the video and we are disturbed and concerned by the footage. When the dog showed signs of resistance to jumping in the water, the scene should have been stopped. We are placing the safety representative who was on the set on administrative leave immediately and are bringing in an independent third party to conduct an investigation into this matter.”