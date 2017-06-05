PETA angered by 'hilarious vomiting monkey' on Pirates of the Caribbean 5

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has condemned the production of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ following news that a capuchin monkey used in the movie ‘projectile vomited’ during scenes.

It came to light thanks to Kaya Scodelario, who told The Sun that the vomiting monkey was ‘hilarious’.

“The most memorable cast member was the monkey because he threw up all the time,” she said.

“He had a very tiny stomach and when we were filming on the boat he would just projectile vomit in the middle of scenes, which I found hilarious.”

The monkey, which belongs to Geoffrey Rush’s Hector Barbossa and is named Jack in the movies – after Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow – has been played by a number of different monkeys in the series, but this one clearly did not have his sea legs.

Concerns over the use of capuchins in the movies first arose in 2015, when one of the monkeys injured a make-up artist.

A spokesperson for PETA said: “Early on, Peta called on the film’s producers to use computer-generated imagery instead of intelligent and highly social capuchins, whose complex physical and psychological needs cannot be met on any film set or in a training compound.

“Hollywood must learn the lesson that there’s simply no safe or humane way to force a wild animal to perform in a movie.”

A rep for Disney has said that the welfare organisation the American Humane Association were involved in the production.

