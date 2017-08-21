Perpetuating the poverty myth: How Hollywood gives us the wrong ideas about poor people

When was the last time you saw a movie about a person or family struggling with poverty? Though economic hardship is an everyday occurrence, with more than 43 million Americans living below the poverty line, the topic is surprisingly rare in Hollywood films. And yet many common misconceptions about what poverty looks like, and how people can overcome it, have been reinforced by movies like Slumdog Millionaire, Precious, The Pursuit of Happyness, and The Fisher King. In his book Ghettoes, Tramps, and Welfare Queens: Down & Out on the Silver Screen, Stephen Pimpare (author of A People’s History of Poverty in America) takes a comprehensive look at how poverty and homelessness appear on film, from the silent era to the present day. Pimpare believes that, at this time of deep divisions in America, movies that accurately portray modern-day poverty are more important than ever. “We are geographically so segregated, racially segregated, and we are very much economically segregated — so it may be that for growing numbers of people, the only opportunities they have to gain insight into lives of poor and low-income people are through mass media,” he tells Yahoo Movies. Here are six ways that the movies have made us believe some extremely wrong-headed poverty myths.

1. Homeless people in movies are almost always men. In real life, not so much.

Asked to picture a homeless person in a movie, your mind may go to Charlie Chaplin’s “Little Tramp,” Robin Williams in The Fisher King, the evil sewer-dwellers of C.H.U.D., or the homeless man Bill Murray saves in Groundhog Day. What do they have in common? Whether they’re in the film for drama, horror, or comic relief, most characters identified in movies as beggars, hobos, or bums are men. In reality, most Americans who live in poverty are women and children. “Women are radically more likely to be poor than men are, and that’s historically always been true and it continues to be true,” Pimpare tells Yahoo Movies. Particularly invisible are the women most likely to be poor: elderly women. Because of factors like wage inequality, decline in social security benefits, and a longer lifespan than men, women often struggle with poverty in their later years — a fact of American life “that we just don’t see on film at all, to the best of my knowledge,” says Pimpare.

2. In the movies, poverty is an obstacle that can be overcome with sheer determination.

When a poor person is the protagonist in a film, the story arc is usually the same: with hard work, determination, and a little bit of luck, our hero escapes dire circumstances and is rewarded with a new life of wealth and success. In reality, extreme poverty is something that can rarely be overcome without institutional changes. But the “bootstraps narrative” has always been part of the American dream, and can be found in films ranging from My Fair Lady (the highest-grossing Hollywood film in history that has poverty as a main plot point, about a turn-of-the-century flower girl who transcends her station by learning proper English) to The Pursuit of Happyness (in which Will Smith plays a homeless man who becomes a wealthy stockbroker) to Slumdog Millionaire (about an orphan from India’s slums who wins a trivia game show). Of that last film, which won the Best Picture Oscar in 2009, Pimpare says, “the major critique I have of it is, for all the magic or good fortune that is hovering around [Dev Patel’s character] that contributes to him getting answers to those questions correct, the ultimate lesson still is: If you simply apply yourself and work hard, anything is possible. But what about all those other kids that he grew up with, who will never, no matter how smart they are or how diligent they are, escape those circumstances?”

