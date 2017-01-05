'People v. O.J. Simpson' Star Sterling K. Brown Joins Marvel's 'Black Panther'

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Sterling K. Brown, who is up for a Golden Globe this weekend for his work on People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

Ryan Coogler is directing the project, which will star Chadwick Boseman in the title role. Actors Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke and Florence Kasumba are among those on the call sheet.

Brown will play a character named N’Jobu, a figure from T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther’s past, according to Marvel, which made the announcement.

Brown won an Emmy for his work on People v. O.J. Simpson as well as nabbed SAG and NAACP nominations. He also stars on NBC’s acclaimed drama This is Us.

