‘La La Land’ Wins Producers Guild’s Top Movie Award (Complete List)

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in 'La La Land' (Lionsgate)
La La Land has won the Producers Guild of America’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award for top feature film of 2016 for Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, and Marc Platt.
The musical comedy-drama defeated Arrival, Deadpool, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight. Dustin Hoffman presented the award at the conclusion of the 28th Annual Producers Guild Awards ceremonies at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
La La Land stars Emma Stone as an aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling as a strugging musician, set in modern-day Los Angeles. The Lionsgate movie, which has grossed more than $200 million worldwide, won seven Golden Globes on Jan. 8 and received a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations on Jan. 24.
“Damien Chazelle has made a story about the sacrifices artists make,” Platt said in his acceptance speech. “We celebrate all the fools who struggle but passionately try to achieve our artistic dreams.”
The PGA has matched the Oscar for best picture in 19 of its 27 years, though it diverged last year when the Zanuck award went to The Big Short and the Oscar went to Spotlight. The two awards matched in the previous eight years with Birdman, 12 Years a Slave, Argo, The Artist, The King’s Speech, The Hurt Locker, Slumdog Millionaire, and No Country for Old Men.
The evening was punctuated by mulitple declarations opposing President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order barring U.S. entry to citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.
“All of us are refugees; none of us are excluded,” said Irwin Winkler at the conclusion of his acceptance speech for the David O. Selznick Award for life achievement.
PGA co-presidents Lori McCreary and Gary Lucchesi also attacked Trump’s policy in opening remarks with Lucchesi saying, “Freedom of religion was one of the founding principles of our democracy.” McCreary added, “Now, more than ever, we need to remember the words on the Statue of Liberty: ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to break free.”
Netflix’s first season of sci-fi horror series Stranger Things took the Norman Felton Award for TV drama series brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Iain Paterson.
It was a big night for two separate projects about O.J. Simpson as the Oscar-nominated miniseries O.J.: Made in America won the documentary award for Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow while The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story won the David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television.
FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson, based on the 1994 murder case, debuted in February. It won nine Emmys in September.
Disney’s Oscar-nominated Zootopia won the animated movie trophy for producer Clark Spencer. In his acceptance speech, Spencer said that he was driven by the need to tell a story about the importance of diversity, using the setting of a mammalian motropolis.
FX’s freshman series Atlanta won the Danny Thomas award for best episodic comedy for Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, and Alex Orr. The series won Golden Globes this month for best television series – musical or comedy while Glover won the best actor award in that category.
Netflix’s Making a Murderer won the award for non-fiction TV for Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. The series explored the case of Stephen Avery, who spent 18 years in prison on a wrongful conviction.
NBC’s The Voice won the reality competition trophy. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee took the digital series trophy while Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won the live entertainment-talk award.
In addition to Winkler, the PGA presented previously announced honorary awards to James L. Brooks with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Tom Rothman with the Milestone Award, Loving with the Stanley Kramer Award, and Megan Ellison with the Visionary award.
Brooks opened his acceptance speech with a tribute to the late Mary Tyler Moore. “She had dignity, worth, legs, wit, she was intrinsically valiant, she was the woman who was at the center of the work and who never complained,” he said. “She made grace contagious.” Brooks was the executive producer of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which won 27 Emmys. “When a TV series is working, there’s no better job,” he added.
See the full winners list below.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
• La La Land (WINNER)
Producers: Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
• Arrival
Producers: Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, Aaron Ryder, David Linde
• Deadpool
Producers: Simon Kinberg, Ryan Reynolds, Lauren Shuler Donner
• Fences
Producers: Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington, Todd Black
• Hacksaw Ridge
Producers: Bill Mechanic, David Permut
• Hell or High Water
Producers: Carla Hacken, Julie Yorn
• Hidden Figures
Producers: Donna Gigliotti, Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, Pharrell Williams, Theodore Melfi
• Lion
Producers: Emile Sherman & Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
• Manchester By the Sea
Producers: Matt Damon, Kimberly Steward, Chris Moore, Lauren Beck, Kevin Walsh
• Moonlight
Producers: Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
• Zootopia (WINNER)
Producer: Clark Spencer
• Finding Dory
Producer: Lindsey Collins
• Kubo and the Two Strings
Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
• Moana
Producer: Osnat Shurer
• The Secret Life of Pets
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures:
• O.J.: Made in America (WINNER)
Producers: Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow
• Dancer
Producer: Gabrielle Tana
• The Eagle Huntress
Producers: Stacey Reiss, Otto Bell
• Life, Animated
Producers: Julie Goldman, Roger Ross Williams
• Tower
Producers: Keith Maitland, Susan Thomson, Megan Gilbride
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:
• The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Season 1) (WINNER)
Producers: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, D.V. DeVincentis, Anthony Hemingway, Alexis Martin Woodall, John Travolta, Chip Vucelich
• Black Mirror (Season 3)
Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker
• The Night Manager (Season 1)
Producers: Simon Cornwell, Stephen Garrett, Stephen Cornwell, Hugh Laurie, Tom Hiddleston, Susanne Bier, David Farr, John le Carré, William D. Johnson, Alexei Boltho, Rob Bullock
• The Night Of
Producers: Steven Zaillian, Richard Price, Jane Tranter, Garrett Basch, Scott Ferguson
• Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Producers: Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue, Beryl Vertue
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:
• VICE World of Sports (Season 1) (WINNER — TIE)
• Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 22) (WINNER — TIE)
• E:60 (2016)
• The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali
• Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 11)
The Award for Outstanding Digital Series:
• Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Season 7, Season 8) (WINNER)
• 30 for 30 Shorts (Season 5)
• Epic Rap Battles of History (Season 5)
• Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: ACADEMY (Season 1)
• National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:
• Stranger Things (Season 1) (WINNER)
Producers: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson
• Better Call Saul (Season 2)
Producers: Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Melissa Bernstein, Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Robin Sweet, Diane Mercer, Bob Odenkirk
• Game of Thrones (Season 6)
Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Carolyn Strauss, Bryan Cogman, Lisa McAtackney, Chris Newman, Greg Spence
• House of Cards (Season 4)
Producers: Beau Willimon, Dana Brunetti, Michael Dobbs, Josh Donen, David Fincher, Eric Roth, Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, John Mankiewicz, Robert Zotnowski, Jay Carson, Frank Pugliese, Boris Malden, Hameed Shaukat
• Westworld (Season 1)
Producers: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk, Athena Wickham, Kathy Lingg, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Katherine Lingenfelter, Cherylanne Martin
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
• Atlanta (Season 1) (WINNER)
Producers: Donald Glover, Dianne McGunigle, Paul Simms, Hiro Murai, Alex Orr
• black-ish (Season 2)
Producers: Kenya Barris, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Vijal Patel, Gail Lerner, Corey Nickerson, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Peter Saji, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Hale Rothstein, Michael Petok, Yvette Lee Bowser
• Modern Family (Season 7)
Producers: Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Elaine Ko, Jeff Morton, Jeffrey Richman, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Vali Chandrasekaran, Andy Gordon, Vanessa McCarthy, Jon Pollack, Chuck Tatham, Chris Smirnoff, Sally Young
• Silicon Valley (Season 3)
Producers: Mike Judge, Alec Berg, Jim Kleverweis, Clay Tarver, Dan O’Keefe, Michael Rotenberg, Tom Lassally, John Levenstein, Ron Weiner, Carrie Kemper, Adam Countee
• Veep (Season 5)
Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Sean Gray, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jim Margolis, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Chris Addison, Rachel Axler, David Hyman, Erik Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
• Making a Murderer (Season 1) (WINNER)
Producers: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos
• 30 for 30 (Season 7)
Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Bill Simmons, Erin Leyden, Gentry Kirby, Andrew Billman, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton
• 60 Minutes (Season 48, Season 49)
Producers: Jeff Fager
• Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown (Season 5-8)
Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig
• Hamilton’s America
Producers: Alex Horwitz, Nicole Pusateri, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller, Dave Sirulnick, Jon Kamen, Justin Wilkes
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:
• The Voice (Season 9-11) (WINNER)
Producers: Audrey Morrissey, Jay Bienstock, Mark Burnett, John de Mol, Chad Hines, Lee Metzger, Kyra Thompson, Mike Yurchuk, Amanda Zucker, Carson Daly
• The Amazing Race (Season 27, Season 28)
Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo
• American Ninja Warrior (Season 7, Season 8)
Producers: Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson, Kristen Stabile, David Markus, J.D. Pruess, D. Max Poris, Zayna Abi-Hashim, Royce Toni, John, Gunn, Matt Silverberg, Briana Vowels, Mason Funk, Jonathan Provost
• Lip Sync Battle (Season 1, Season 2)
Producers: Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, Leah Gonzalez, Genna Gintzig, LL Cool J
• Top Chef (Season 13)
Producers: Daniel Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Tom Colicchio, Casey Kriley, Padma Lakshmi, Tara Siener, Erica Ross, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Ellie Carbajal
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
• Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 3) (WINNER)
Producers: Tim Carvell, John Oliver, Liz Stanton
• Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 1)
Producers: Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Pat King, Alison Camillo, Kristen Everman
• The Late Late Show with James Corden (Season 2)
Producers: Ben Winston, Rob Crabbe, Mike Gibbons, Amy Ozols, Sheila Rogers, Michael Kaplan, Jeff Kopp, James Longman, Josie Cliff, James Corden
• Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 14)
Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood
• Saturday Night Live (Season 42)
Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Ken Aymong
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program:
• Sesame Street (Season 46) (WINNER)
• Girl Meets World (Season 2, Season 3)
• Octonauts (Season 4)
• School of Rock (Season 1)
• SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 9)
