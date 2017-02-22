The People With the Most Oscar Nominations Without a Win

As Peter O’Toole said when he received an honorary Oscar in 2002 after eight unsuccessful nominations in the competitive categories, “Always a bridesmaid, never a bride, my foot.” Leonardo DiCaprio may have broken his losing streak with last year’s win for Best Actor in The Revenant, but some people are still waiting for gold. These folks included here may not own an Oscar, but they’re all winners in our book.

A few of the honorees below are nominated again this year, so watch the Oscars on Feb. 26 to see if they finally get their trophy.



