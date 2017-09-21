'It': Pennywise dancing to 'Shake It Off' will make your day

A new Twitter account is tapping into Pennywise’s “it” factor.

The demonic creature lives up to his full billing thanks to @Pennywise_Dance. On the parody account, the title character of Stephen King’s horror novel It, who’s also known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, shows just how he got the moniker.

In director Andy Muschetti’s hit film adaptation, Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgard) does a creepy song-and-dance routine for young heroine Beverly (Sophia Lillis), and like all things, the internet has taken it and run with it. As a result, Pennywise can be seen dancing to a myriad of songs, ranging from Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” to “The Macarena.”

See Pennywise bust a move below.