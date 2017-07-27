Pennywise is creepier than ever in chilling new IT trailer

The upcoming ‘IT’ remake just got ever creepier…

That’s right – there’s a new trailer… and Pennywise is coming to getcha.

It’s no secret that the upcoming remake of ‘Stephen King’s IT’ looks absolutely terrifying. Bill Skarsgård stars as the iconic monstrous clown, Pennywise… and with his sinister laugh and horrifying clown getup, it looks as though we won’t be sleeping for a while.

At least, not after this grim new trailer.

“When you’re a kid, you think the universe revolves around you,” says the ominous voiceover. “You think that you’ll always be protected and cared for… then, one day, you realise that’s not true.”

The kids of Derry are going missing.

Pennywise lurks in the sewers in new IT trailer - Credit: Warner Bros. More

They have been for years. But now, the Losers Club has lost one of their own… and they’re not going to take it lightly. Determined to get to the bottom of a centuries old mystery, they band together to take on Pennywise – the evil clown whose history of violence and murder is embedded in the town’s history.

But can they get out of this alive?

Although we’ve seen plenty of Pennywise images since the film was first announced, we finally get up close and personal with the evil clown. And as he tempts young Georgie down into the sewers, we get a creepy glimpse of just how evil he really is…

IT takes on the Losers – Credit: Warner Bros. More

And it gets even worse when Georgie shows up in a vision.

A modern take on Stephen King’s classic horror story, ‘IT’ looks terrifyingly good.

Let’s just hope the Losers Club knows what it’s doing.

After all, they’re going to have to face their biggest fears.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ stars Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Megan Charpentier, Nicholas Hamilton, Jaeden Lieberher, Sophie Lillis, Steven Williams and Owen Teague.

Andrés Muschietti directed the film, based on a script by Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer, and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Stephen King’s ‘IT’ opens in cinemas on 8 September 2017.

