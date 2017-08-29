Pennywise comes alive in exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at Stephen King's 'It'

Of all the scary novels Stephen King has written, 1986’s It may well be his ultimate macabre masterpiece. It presents a group of friends who are forced to confront an ancient evil — in the guise of a malevolent clown named Pennywise — first as kids, and then again as adults. With that story as its foundation, it’s no surprise that Andrés Muschietti’s upcoming big-screen adaptation is staking a claim to be the most terrifying film of 2017.

When we spoke with King earlier this week — in an exclusive chat we’ll debut at Yahoo Movies soon — he commended Muschietti for getting his story right: “They’ve stuck pretty close to the book, and where things have been changed, the changes make sense. They work.” And if King’s recommendation wasn’t enough to stoke excitement for It, the new featurette debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies (watch it above) should do the trick.

“Face Your Fears” includes a satisfying amount of new footage from the film, as well as some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. In between the visuals, Muschietti, King, and the project’s young stars lay out the basic plot, which concerns “The Loser’s Club,” a collection of outcasts in Derry, Maine, who learn that their hometown is haunted — and that the specter responsible is Pennywise, a pasty-faced monster who preys on children and lurks in the town’s dark, dank sewers. As played by Bill Skarsgård, Pennywise appears to be a fiend of a most formidable variety, one whose archaic costume and collection of balloons mask an unspeakable wickedness. Worse, Pennywise can also take the form of anyone’s worst fears.

Between its superb early trailers and King’s own endorsement, there are lots of reasons to be hopeful It will deliver on its promise when it arrives in theaters on Sept. 8.

