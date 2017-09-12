Pennywise The Clown from It seems to be the internet's new crush

What’s the opposite of coulrophobia? Well, thanks to actor Bill Skarsgård, plenty of people seem to have it. Badly.

While most people are – perhaps rightly – terrified of his turn as shape-shifting monster Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the new take on Stephen King’s ‘It’, others are finding themselves confused with their feelings.

And they’re reaching out online, feeling around in the dark in the hope that others may feel the same way they do.

Is it weird that I have a crush on Pennywise the Dancing Clown? — (@gatom00n) September 11, 2017





can we talk about how everyone is developing a weird crush on the new pennywise ? bc i refuse to believe i'm the only one. #ITMovie — small puppo (@elkscarf) September 10, 2017





For those who didn't know Bill Skarsgard is IT pic.twitter.com/YgoxU6Sirq — ~ Dandelion ~ (@crazyadri98) September 11, 2017





I think we can add Bill Skarsgard to my list of movie villians that I have a teensy, tiny, little crush on. There's just something about him — Sharon Kennedy (@sharonakennedy) September 11, 2017





pretty sure I have a crush on bill skarsgard after watching IT — Maygen (@Maygenface) September 9, 2017





Aaaah right, so everyone means out of costume, not IN costume, right?

I've come to realise I have a crush on It… Both in and out of costume pic.twitter.com/GKnts0pwwF — Maisie Smith-Walters (@hxneybun) September 11, 2017





Oh. Right.

27-year-old Skarsgård, son of Stellan Skarsgård and brother of Alexander, is indeed easy on the eye, though that’s somewhat harder to spot under all the make-up.

He’s appeared in modelling campaigns for the likes of H&M, and fashion spreads in GQ magazine too.

Meanwhile, here’s Skarsgård doing the Pennywise grin without the make-up.

Sleep well!





Now we don’t know what to think.

