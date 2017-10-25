Paul Walker's daughter Meadow settles wrongful death suit with Porsche

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker, has settled a wrongful death case against Porsche.

According to reports by The Blast, it was settled earlier this month, with both parties requesting the dismissal of the case.

19-year-old Meadow Walker began the suit against Porsche in 2015, following her father’s death in 2013, while a passenger in a Carrera GT.

The 40-year-old star was filming the seventh ‘Fast & Furious’ movie at the time, and was travelling back from a charity event in the car with his friend Roger Rodas, who was behind the wheel.

After Rodas lost control of the car, which was said to have been travelling at between 80 and 93 mph in a 45 mph zone in Santa Clarita, California, it crashed into a concrete lamppost and two trees, catching fire and trapping them both inside.

It was alleged in the lawsuit against Porsche that the GT was known for its ‘instability and control issues’.

Walker’s father, Paul William Walker III, has also settled a lawsuit with Porsche, according to the court documents, while Meadow came to a $10 million settlement with the estate of Rodas in 2016.

The actor’s death sent shockwaves through the production of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies.

His brothers Caleb and Cody agreed to step in as body doubles to finish his scenes in the seventh movie, which was eventually released in 2015.

