Paul Walker’s Brother Says It Was ‘Too Soon’ to Finish His Role in ‘Furious 7’

For the first time since Paul Walker’s tragic death in 2013, his family spoke about the actor’s passing. On The Dr. Oz Show, Walker’s brother Caleb and his mother, Cheryl, emotionally looked back at the life and death of Paul Walker.

Caleb fought back tears as he talked about playing his brother’s role to finish the film Furious 7, which was nearly completed at the time of Paul Walker’s death. He said, “I always wanted to be like him growing up, so stepping into his shoes was special, but it was too soon. You know, looking back at it, it was just a few months afterward. But the most special part was getting to know his other family that he had been working with for 15 years, every cast member, every person on the set all had a special, unique bond with Paul.”

Walker’s mother was overcome with emotion as she brought up the times she wished her son were still alive but added that her memories of him comfort her.

