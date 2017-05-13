Paul McCartney Shares Character Photo for 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

(Photo: Aaron Josefczyk/Reuters)

Paul McCartney has shared a photo of himself dressed as a pirate for the new Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

McCartney, who shared the photo on social media Saturday, is seen in full pirate costume holding playing cards and sporting a long beard with dreadlocks. Check it out below.

The fifth installment of the Disney franchise will see the return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush as Barbosa, with Javier Bardem acting as the film's villain. Orlando Bloom will be also returning as Will Turner, a role he last played in 2007's At World's End.

McCartney is not the first famed English rocker to appear in the Pirates movies. Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards played the swashbuckling dad of Depp's Jack Sparrow in At World's End and On Stranger Tides.

During the height of Beatlemania, the singer appeared with his band mates John, George and Ringo in films like A Hard Day's Night and Yellow Submarine.

The new Pirates will set sail in late May.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.

Watch a trailer: