Paul Greengrass ‘intensely surprised’ to end up directing blockbusters

British film-maker Paul Greengrass has said he did not expect to end up becoming a “blockbuster director”.

The 62-year-old has directed three of the five films in the Jason Bourne spy franchise, which are based on the novels by Robert Ludlum.

Paul Greengrass arrives at a photocall for film Captain Phillips (PA)

His other well-known projects include The Murder Of Stephen Lawrence, 2002’s Bloody Sunday and United 93, which earned him a best director Oscar nomination.

He also directed Hollywood A-lister Tom Hanks in 2013’s Captain Phillips, which was based on the real-life 2009 hijacking of an American cargo ship by Somalian pirates.

“It was never what I thought I would end up doing and it came along and I thought ‘Oh yeah, I know what to do with this (Bourne)’,” he told BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs.

Paul Greengrass on Desert Island Discs (BBC)

“I wouldn’t want to only do that (direct blockbusters) and I haven’t, but that character spoke to me for sure. I loved the fact that Jason Bourne was a sort of oppositional character, he was opposed to the system, he knew they were lying to him and he wanted to find out why.”

The award-winning director said he thought the Bourne films resonated with a young audience because they “told the truth of that time”.

He told Desert Island Discs presenter Kirsty Young: “You know I think if you want to understand something of what happened in America, in Britain and in the West in the early years of the 2000s, the fear, the paranoia, I think the Bourne movies give you a pretty good sense of that in a popcorn, commercial way.

United 93 director Paul Greengrass with The David Lean Award for Achievement in Direction received at the 2007 Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) (PA)

