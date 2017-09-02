Paul Bettany joins Han Solo Star Wars spin-off

Paul Bettany is heading to a galaxy far, far away…

That’s right – he’s joined the upcoming Han Solo movie.

Director Ron Howard revealed the new casting with a rather cool picture of Paul Bettany on the set of the ‘Han Solo’ movie… and it looks as though he’s settling right in.

“The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #ForceFriday,” he wrote via Twitter. And following speculation that it may just be a set visit, Howard then confirmed the actor has joined the film. “It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast & so talented.”

Of course, Paul Bettany has worked with director Ron Howard numerous times in the past, appearing in both ‘The Beautiful Mind’ as well as the first ‘Da Vinci Code’ movie… so it’s not hugely surprising to see him heading to the ‘Han Solo’ film.

But who will he be playing?

The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder #PaulBettany #ForceFriday pic.twitter.com/KzuAwhcIXy — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 1, 2017





At the moment, that remains to be seen… but his casting comes just two weeks after Michael K. Williams was forced to exit the movie after his schedule simply couldn’t accommodate the extensive reshoots.

As for Paul Bettany, it looks as though he has a busy few months ahead.

While currently filming the ‘Han Solo’ movie, he’s also set to appear in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and could also reprise his role for ‘Avengers 4’.

And that means we’re going to be seeing a lot more of him on the big screen.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo and Michael K Williams.

Ron Howard has taken over directorial duties from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and will direct the film based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

