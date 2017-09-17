Paul Bettany already finished filming on Han Solo

It’s time for Paul Bettany to haul jets.

That’s right – he’s already done on the ‘Han Solo’ movie.

Earlier this month, British actor Paul Bettany joined the upcoming ‘Han Solo’ movie… and now it looks as though he’s already finished filming, as director Ron Howard sees him off via social media.

And he’s given us a glimpse of his character, too.

– Star Wars 8 Teases Biggest Twist Ever

– Coolest Star Wars Original Trilogy Deleted Scenes

– Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith’s Shocking Ending

“Had to say goodbye to my friend @Paul_Bettany today,” he announced via Twitter. “Another terrific performance from a world class talent.”

Along with the heartfelt post, Howard also included an image of the pair’s final day together on set… and it looks as though Bettany is sporting his full ‘Han Solo’ costume.

But who is he playing?

Unfortunately, there’s been no official word regarding Bettany’s role in the movie, but it was originally rumoured that he would be taking over from Michael K. Williams who left the film due to scheduling conflicts.

Did Paul Bettany take over this role?

That’s what many in the industry suspected – except that Michael K. Williams was originally on board for a motion capture role… and Paul Bettany’s character is distinctly human. Since then, there’s been speculation that new director Ron Howard has tinkered with the role a bit, removing the mo-cap character in favour of Paul Bettany’s live-action performance.

But it’s largely thought that the new character will serve the same purpose in the story.

Quite what that is remains to be seen.

But while it may have been a minor role, Paul Bettany looks awesome.

And we can’t wait to find out who he’s playing.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as the infamous smuggler, alongside Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Joonas Suotamo and Michael K Williams.

Ron Howard has taken over directorial duties from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and will direct the film based on a script by Lawrence and Jon Kasdan.

The untitled ‘Han Solo’ movie heads to cinemas on 25 May 2018.

– Young Han Solo Film Is ‘A Blast’

– The Worst Changes To Star Wars: A New Hope

– Darth Vader Cosplay Causes School Evacuation