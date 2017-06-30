Patty Jenkins Tweets About 'Wonder Woman 2' – 'Excited and Hopeful,' But Nothing's Confirmed

With all due respect to its profitable competition, Wonder Woman has so far been the movie of summer 2017. Along with raves from critics and audiences alike, it’s raked in a colossal $328 million and counting in the U.S. (and another $336 million overseas), making it the third biggest earner of 2017 to date. It’s also now the highest-grossing live-action film ever directed by a woman, namely Patty Jenkins. Given her latest’s triumphant run, it’s no surprise that fans are eager for her to once again get behind the camera for a now-preordained sequel. However, despite reports yesterday, Jenkins has let it be known via Twitter that she’s not yet signed on for more Amazonian action — although she’d certainly be game for it, if/when the time comes.

Retweeting a Collider story yesterday about the director’s remarks at a Women in Film screening of Wonder Woman (originally reported by The Advocate), Jenkins advised not taking what she said there to mean she’d definitely coming back for Wonder Woman 2, or that it’s been decided it will be set in the modern era (vs. Wonder Woman’s WWI time period). That said, she expressed gratitude for the article’s — and fans’ — desire to see her return to the franchise.

Hey All. Thanks for the excitement but that wasn't a confirmation. Just talking about ideas and hopes. But still excited and hopeful #WW2 https://t.co/oaFZcPrRWl — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 30, 2017





While it would seem Warner Bros would want to stick with what works for any Wonder Woman follow-up — and given that Jenkins’ stand-alone effort is by the far the best-received of all their DC Cinematic Universe efforts and that she seems interested in returning — there’s good reason to think a deal will eventually get done. But then again, if you’d bet success meant Tim Miller was a lock to direct Deadpool 2, you’d have been wrong. Essentially, nothing’s done until it’s done, and when a final decision on Wonder Woman 2 will be made is anyone’s guess. Keep checking Yahoo Movies for any and all updates about the blockbuster superhero series.

