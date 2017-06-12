Patty Jenkins Shares How Kindergarten Class Reacted to 'Wonder Woman'

By Lorena O’Neil, The Hollywood Reporter

Wonder Woman has been smashing the box office in true Diana-fashion, and director Patty Jenkins shared a note about how it’s affecting young children positively as well.

On Twitter, Jenkins shared a note her producer sent her about how a group of kindergarten students reacted to the superhero film within a week of it’s release. The note detailed a variety of anecdotes from both female and male students who enjoyed the film.

One girl said she wanted to grow up and speak hundreds of languages like Diana (Gal Gadot), while another one would only listen to people who addressed her as Wonder Woman. A little boy asked his parents for a Wonder Woman lunchbox while another little boy was scolded for littering by a young girl who informed him this is why there are no men in the Themyscira.

“Another girl very seriously asked the teacher if she could ditch her uniform for the Wonder Woman armor bc she ‘wanted to be ready if she needed to save the world,'” the note reads. “The teacher laughed and said it was okay, and the next day the girl came dressed as Wonder Woman and not a single kid batted an eye.”

“ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it,” wrote Jenkins. “Thank you to whomever wrote it!!”

My producer just sent me this… ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017





The note says the author works at a kindergarten. Since the writer has not come forward publicly yet, the stories are not verified, but they do go a long way in illustrating how important it is for children to see strong, intelligent, powerful women lead films, particularly in the superhero universe so often-dominated by men.

Here’s a list of the anecdotes from the note:

-On Monday, a boy who was obsessed with Iron Man, told me he had asked his parents for a new Wonder Woman lunchbox.

-A little girl said ‘When I grow up I want to speak hundreds of languages like Diana’

-This girl had her parents revamp her Beauty and the Beast birthday party in THREE DAYS because she simply had to have a Wonder Woman party.

-Seven girls playing together during recess on Tuesday, saying that since they all wanted to be Wonder Woman they had agreed to be Amazons and not fight but work together to defeat evil.

-There is this one girl that refuses to listen to you unless you address her as Wonder Woman.

-Another girl very seriously asked the teacher if she could ditch her uniform for the Wonder Woman armor bc she ‘wanted to be ready if she needed to save the world.’ The teacher laughed and said it was okay, and the next day the girl came dressed as Wonder Woman and not a single kid batted an eye.

-They are making a wrap-up dance show, and they asked the teacher if they could come as superheroes, they are going to sing a song about bunnies.

-This kid got angry and threw a plastic car over his head and a girl gasped ‘LIKE IN THE MOVIE’

-A boy threw his candy wrapping in the floor and a 5-year-old girl screamed ‘DON’T POLLUTE YOU IDIOT, THAT IS WHY THERE ARE NO MEN IN T[H]EMYSCIRA’

-On Wednesday, a girl came with a printed list of every single female superhero and her powers, to avoid any trouble when deciding roles at recess.

-I was talking to one of the girls that hadn’t seen the movie, and the next day she came and very seriously told me ‘you were right, Wonder Woman was way better than Frozen.’

