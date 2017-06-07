Patty Jenkins has not yet signed on for Wonder Woman sequel

It seems a foregone conclusion at this point that Warner Bros and DC will want Patty Jenkins to return for a ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel – but this is not yet set in stone.

While it has been widely anticipated the director will be back for a second go-around with Gal Gadot’s dynamic Diana, The Hollywood Reporter tells us that Jenkins has not yet signed on for such a film.

Gadot herself made ‘Wonder Woman’ as part of a multi-picture deal including her debut in ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ and the upcoming ‘Justice League.’ Unsurprisingly, THR confirm that an option for a second ‘Wonder Woman’ solo movie was also part of that initial contract.

However, Jenkins – who came on board the film when first-choice director Michele MacLaren left over the time-honoured ‘creative differences’ – only signed a one-picture deal, and THR speculate that this “could end up costing the studio millions of dollars if Jenkins’ reps drive a hard bargain for her to return.”

Gal Gadot charging into action as 'Wonder Woman'

After less than a week in cinemas, ‘Wonder Woman’ has already made Jenkins a considerably bigger deal than she was when she first signed on to direct the film. At that point she had only one theatrically released feature to her name, low-budget 2003 drama ‘Monster,’ famed for Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning central performance, but only a humble box office success with takings of $60 million worldwide.

Now, Jenkins comes to the negotiating table having made the film with the biggest opening weekend ever for a female director, not to mention how the near-universal critical praise for ‘Wonder Woman’ has redeemed the DC Extended Universe brand in the eyes of many.

Given Jenkins has already spoken of her ideas for a ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel, it seems beyond question that the director is keen to sign on for more. THR also note that a new deal with Warner Bros/DC might extend beyond directing, suggesting she may “ink a more expansive deal that would allow her to work with DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns on a script treatment for that movie and possibly others as well.”

Patty Jenkins directing Gal Gadot and Chris Pine on the set of 'Wonder Woman'

This might not be too far removed from the role Zack Snyder has played in the DCEU to date (director of ‘Batman V Superman’ and ‘Justice League,’ producer on ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Wonder Woman,’ with a story credit on the latter); and as Snyder has for the time being withdrawn from DC duties due to a personal tragedy, perhaps Jenkins may attain a similar level of creative involvement in upcoming DCEU films.

THR note that the next new DCEU projects expected to reach production are Joss Whedon’s ‘Batgirl,’ and ‘Justice League Dark,’ which ‘It’ director Andres Muschietti may be set to direct. Of course, ‘Wonder Woman’s success may see a sequel take precedence.

‘Wonder Woman’ is in cinemas now. The DCEU will continue with ‘Justice League,’ opening 17 November, and ‘Aquaman,’ opening December 2018.

