Patty Jenkins Developing 'Wonder Woman' Sequel

Riding on the critical and commercial success of Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins is already working on a script for the sequel.

Variety revealed the news in an exclusive interview with Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who oversee the DC film universe for Warner Bros.

“Patty and I are writing the treatment right now,” Johns said. “The goal is to make another great Wonder Woman film.”

Johns said that he “had a blast” working with Jenkins on the first Wonder Woman and that the pair already have a “cool idea” for the followup.

Warner Bros. Pictures President and CCO Toby Emmerich told Variety in a separate interview that the sequel won’t take place during World War I like the first, but is still likely to be set in the past.

“It will take place somewhere between 1917 and 2017,” Emmerich said coyly.

Jenkins said in interviews a few days after the release of Wonder Woman that she would set a sequel in the United States rather than Europe, so if she’s involved in the treatment for the sequel, fans may be able to look forward to some Amazonian action stateside.

Despite these confirmations of her involvement, however, Warner Bros. Pictures has not yet announced if Jenkins will direct the next Wonder Woman film.

Wonder Woman has earned over $573 million worldwide to date.

Watch: Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine Have Ideas for Wonder Woman Sequel: