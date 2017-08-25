Patti Cake$: Watch an exclusive new clip from the Sundance smash

Sundance smasher ‘Patti Cake$’ is finally coming to UK cinemas on 1 September after wowing the indie crowds in Park City back in January.

Geremy Jasper’s musical-comedy-drama, which tells the story of an aspiring female rapper from New Jersey, was the subject of a fierce bidding war at Sundance Film Festival, and now UK audiences will finally get to see what all the fuss was about when it arrives on our shores.

Ahead of the release, we’re thrilled to be able to share a never-before-seen clip from the film featuring Danielle Macdonald as Patti, and the Oscar-nominated Cathy Moriarty (Best Supporting Actress for ‘Raging Bull’) as her gravel-voiced Nana.

Watch it above.

The clip also introduces two of Patti’s key collaborators and friends Siddharth Dhananjay as Jheri, and Mamoudou Athie as Basterd, and gives a good indication of the film’s dry humour and raucous wit.

With a “Certified Fresh” 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this is one indie hit you need to see on the big screen.

Here’s the official synopsis: Newcomer Danielle Macdonald stars as aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P a.k.a. Patti Cake$ in the first feature film from acclaimed commercial and music video director Geremy Jasper. Set in gritty strip-mall suburbia, PATTI CAKE$ chronicles an underdog’s quest for fame and glory with humour, raw energy and unforgettable beats.

‘Patti Cake$’ is in cinemas 1 September. Watch a trailer below.





