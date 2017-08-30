Patti Cake$ director Geremy Jasper: It’s always been a very intimate personal film; to feel like people connect, it’s bigger than anything I could ever imagine

When Patti Cake$ played at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, it was a dream come true for debut writer-director Geremy Jasper. This tale of a female wannabe rap star from New Jersey, starring the little-known Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, was bought by distribution giant Fox Searchlight for a cool $9.5m. “I still can’t believe it,” says Jasper. “It’s such a small film about this little corner of the world, with no movie stars. For me, it’s always been a very intimate personal film; to feel like people connect with this, it’s bigger than anything I could ever imagine.”

For the most part, hip-hop films tend to revolve around male-oriented real-life biopics – NWA story Straight Outta Compton, Tupac Shakur tale All Eyez On Me or the Eminem-starring 8 Mile, which borrowed heavily from the rapper’s Detroit upbringing. It makes the fictional Patti Cake$ unique, a film that vividly promotes female empowerment. What’s more, with Macdonald’s frizzy-haired Patricia Dombrowski (cruelly nicknamed “Dumbo”) and her overweight boozy mother Barb (Bridget Everett) far from waif-like, it’s a pleasing snub to the body-conscious Hollywood.

If most rap films include obligatory scenes of drive-by shootings, police harassment and excessive partying, Patti Cake$ rejects these in favour of a generational story of familial discord and disappointment. Known on the streets as “Killa P” or “Patti Cake$”, Patricia’s humdrum existence sees her tend a crummy bar to help pay the bills and look after her grandmother (Cathy Moriarty), while single mother Barb festers with resentment over her own existence – neatly summed up when she belts out a heartfelt karaoke rendition of Heart’s “These Dreams”.

'Patti Cake$' stars the little-known Australian actress Danielle Macdonald as a wannabe rap star from New Jersey

A former musician who sang vocals in the New York band The Fever, Jasper eventually went on to shoot music videos for the likes of Florence + The Machine (”Dog Days Are Over”). But secretly, like Patti, he harboured ambitions of a career in hip-hop, despite lacking certain attributes. “I just don’t have the voice for it, and I always sounded ridiculous on the tracks,” he admits. He even dreamt of becoming a rap music producer. “But I had no idea how you can get into that world… so Patti became my alter ego.”

Jasper, who wrote all of Patti’s caustic rhymes, met Macdonald while drafting the script, then asked her to come to the 2014 Sundance Director’s lab to help develop the character. “I did a lot of things on this film then I never thought I would do and I never thought I’d be able to do,” says Macdonald. “Having someone like Geremy have that sort of confidence in me really helped and really changed the game for me, because it was terrifying going off to the labs, but it was also such a cool script that really moved me. I was like, ‘I want to be a part of this’ and I went out and I did it.”

Jheri (Siddharth Dhananjay) and Patti (Danielle Macdonald) in 'Patti Cake$'

