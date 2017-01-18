Patrick Stewart to Voice Poop Emoji in 'Emoji Movie'

Patrick Stewart attends the press night after party for ‘No Man’s Land’ at St Martins Lane on Sept. 20, 2016, in London. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

By Mia Galuppo, The Hollywood Reporter

Patrick Stewart is joining Sony Pictures Animation’s The Emoji Movie as Poop.

The Emoji Movie follows Gene (T.J. Miller), an emoji born with multiple expressions, who teams up with the notorious code-breaker Jailbreak (Ilana Glazer) on an adventure through a teenager’s phone.

Other new voices in the feature are Jennifer Coolidge as Gene’s mother, Mary Meh, and SNL grad Maya Rudolph as Smiler. Jake T. Austin will be playing Emoji‘s resident teen, Alex. They are joining previously announced stars James Corden, Steven Wright, and Rob Riggle.

The new castings were announced as part of SPA’s upcoming features presentation on Wednesday morning.

Tony Leondis is directing Emoji, which he wrote with Mike White and Eric Siegel. Michelle Raimo is producing.

The Emoji Movie hits theaters on Aug 4.

‘The Emoji Movie’: Watch a teaser trailer: