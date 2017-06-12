Patrick Stewart drank champagne from a sweaty boot at the Canadian Grand Prix

Well there’s a headline you don’t read everyday, but it’s 100% true.

Sir Patrick Stewart OBE, Knight of the Realm, classically-trained Shakespearian thespian, star of the stage and screen, was filmed swigging champagne from a shoe in Montreal at the weekend.

It all happened at the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix when the 76-year-old star, most recently seen on screen opposite Hugh Jackman in ‘Logan’, was invited onto the winner’s podium after the race.

Patrick Stewart getting ready to down his ‘shoey’ with Ricciardo urging him on (Getty) More

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo was toasting his third-place finish with his trademark “shoey” celebration – he pours champers into his shoe before downing it in one – when Sir Patrick wanted in on the action. The driver asked the ‘X-Men’ star if he wanted some, to which he replied: “I’d love some, can I?”

Patrick Stewart does not do things in half measures (Getty) More

Ricciardo obliged, pulling off his other shoe (presumably that he’d been wearing throughout the 95 minute race) and filling it with bubbly for Sir Patrick, who greedily guzzled it down in one.

Lewis Hamilton, the winner of the race, told his compatriot: “I am proud of you for doing that.”

Ricciardo was impressed with Stewart’s effort (Getty) More

So are we Lewis, so are we. Watch the incredible video above.

At 76, Patrick Stewart certainly knows how to live his life to the fullest. His Instagram and Twitter feed is full of the actor giving us major life goals, either with adopted dog Ginger Gurl, hanging out with New Kids on The Block, or drinking rum cocktails with his 38-year-old wife Sunny Ozell in Jamaica.