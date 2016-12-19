'Passengers' Co-Star Michael Sheen Ranks Space Robots

One of the true highlights of Passengers is the performance given by Michael Sheen as Arthur, a robot (“android, technically”) bartender. On a big, lonely ship, Arthur’s straightforward charm is a welcome sight for sore eyes … especially if you’re awake on a long journey through space when you’re supposed to be asleep.

When Yahoo Movies attended the junket for Passengers, we asked Sheen where he’d rank his character among the greatest space robots. “Arthur would be too humble to put himself anywhere near the top,” he said.

Hal, 2001: A Space Odyssey

“I think he would put Hal at the top as the all-time great space robot messer-up-of-humans.”

Ash, Alien

“I would say Ian Holm from Alien, who I think is possibly the first of the British-sounding robots in space that you don’t know is a robot, and it turns out he has a malevolent agenda. So I would have him up there as well.”

David, Prometheus

“Michael Fassbender in Prometheus.” He’s very good…”

Robby the Robot, Forbidden Planet

“I love Robby the Robot from Forbidden Planet. Just a classic, so I’d have him up there as well.”