Paris Jackson Mistaken for Homeless Person on Set of Feature Film Debut

Paris Jackson was mistaken for a homeless person on the set of her new movie, the actress said.

The daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson has been hard at work on an untitled Amazon Studios project, directed by Nash Edgerton. Jackson arrived to set on Thursday and was sitting outside of her makeup trailer, but tweeted that a production staffer had tried to shoo her away.

“One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren’t allowed in this area,” Jackson wrote.

And they say actors are never on time.

“I said, ‘Oh, sorry, I’m waiting for hair and makeup, should I wait elsewhere? Also, why do you assume I’m homeless,” she continued, also uploading a photo of her boho chic uniform of harem pants and a midriff top.

Jackson landed the role of an “edgy 20-year-old” in Edgerton’s ensemble drama led by David Oyelowo, who plays a ho-hum business man who slips into a life of crime. Nash’s brother Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley costar.

This is Jackson’s first movie, though she has appeared on Fox’s “Star,” created by Lee Daniels. She is repped by WME and Stiefel Entertainment.

