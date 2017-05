From 27 May, guests visiting 'Pandora – The World of Avatar' will meet all-new Disney Audio-Animatronics during the 'Na’vi River Journey' attraction.

During the 4½-minute 'Na’vi River Journey', guests will meet an Audio-Animatronics Na’vi Shaman of Songs. At nearly 10 feet tall, the shaman is typical height for a Na’vi.