Pamela Anderson looks unrecognisable on the red carpet at Cannes

Pamela Anderson, is that you?

With her flowing blond hair slicked back on the red carpet at Cannes yesterday, the former ‘Baywatch’ star looked almost unrecognisable to fans.

Let’s just say it was a far cry from her most iconic and memorable look – that of the red ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit playing lifeguard C.J. Parker.

Anderson was in town at the premiere of the movie ‘120 Beats Per Minute’, the celebrated French drama set in the 90s about the Paris chapter of the AIDS activist group ACT UP.

Her own acting career has slowed some in recent years.

She starred in the Canadian-Japanese drama ‘The People Garden’ in 2016, and is soon to appear in the ‘Baywatch’ movie with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

Anderson plays the mother to the new C.J. Parker, played by Kelly Rohrbach.

The more raunchy take on the 90s TV show is due out on May 29.

