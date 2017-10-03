Paddington 2 trailer pits our furry hero against a villainous Hugh Grant

The late Michael Bond’s beloved children’s book hero returns to the big screen in just over a month – and based on the new international trailer, it looks like family audiences are in for a fun-filled, marmalade-flavoured treat.

Paul King, director of 2014’s ‘Paddington,’ returns for the sequel along with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters and Peter Capaldi as Paddington’s adoptive family (and their grumpy neighbour), whilst Ben Whishaw once again provides the voice of the dufflecoat-clad Peruvian bear.

The first teaser released earlier this year revealed that Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson had joined the ensemble, and that the sequel would see our beloved bear enter the job market – but now we know a bit more about the whys and wherefores.

As the official ‘Paddington 2’ synopsis tells us, “the much-anticipated sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

“While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…”

Of course, it seems this trailer may have put us a few steps ahead of Paddington and the Browns, as we can quite clearly see that Grant – following in the footsteps of ‘Paddington’ villainess Nicole Kidman – will be on baddie duties this time around.

Brendan Gleeson, meanwhile, would appear to be a new ally to Paddington – something the bear will no doubt be in need of once he’s locked in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Oh, the humanity. (Well, in this case it’s a bear, but still.)

Looks like we can expect fun, frolics and slapstick humour aplenty, including a call back to the first film’s hilariously revolting toothbrush in the ears joke – for which Paddington has now upgraded to electric. Well, everything has to be fancier in a sequel.

‘Paddington 2’ opens in cinemas from 10 November.

