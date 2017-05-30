'Paddington 2' Trailer Debuts Characters Played By Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson

The first teaser trailer for Paddington 2 includes a glimpse of the sequel's fresh faces, played by Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson.

In the film, based on a series of children's books by Michael Bond that launched in 1958, Grant plays a vain, charming acting legend whose star has fallen somewhat in recent years. Meanwhile, Gleeson plays a notorious safecracker and strongman who becomes Paddington's unexpected ally.

The sequel also stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Madeleine Harris, as well as Ben Whishaw as the voice of the titular bear. Paul King again directs the Heyday Films and StudioCanal follow-up, which sees the beloved bear — now a popular member of his local community at Windsor Gardens — embark on a series of odd jobs to buy a book for Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Brown family to unmask the thief.

Released in 2014, Paddington grossed nearly $270 million worldwide. The Weinstein Company will release Paddington 2 in the U.S. on Jan. 12, 2018.

