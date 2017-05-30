Paddington 2: First teaser trailer lands

The first teaser for ‘Paddington 2’ has landed, and it appears that our Peruvian friend’s strengths do not lie in the business of window cleaning.

The beloved bear is back for more disastrous antics following his wildly successful introduction to the big screen in 2014.

(Credit: Studiocanal) More

He’ll once again be voiced by Ben Whishaw, alongside a glittering returning cast, comprising Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin.

Joining them on this new adventure will be Hugh Grant – who looks fabulously cast as a vain, but washed up actor – and the fantastic Brendan Gleeson as safecracker Knuckles McGinty.

(Credit: Studiocanal) More

The synopsis describes the action thusly:

“While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief…”

(Credit: Studiocanal) More

“It has been a complete joy to return to the world of Paddington,” said director Paul King.

“It was such a delight to see his first big-screen adventure embraced by audiences around the world, and I couldn’t be more excited about Hugh and Brendan joining the cast to bring his next outing to life.”

The first movie, produced by Harry Potter’s David Heyman, was one of the highest-grossing indie studio family movies of all time, scoring $268 million at the box office.

‘Paddington 2’ is due out in November 10.

Read more

‘Hideous’ Spider-Man poster mocked online

Connery pays tribute to Moore

Movie ‘heroes’ who are actually the worst