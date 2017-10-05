Pacific Rim: Uprising reveals awesome new Jaegers

‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ just got some awesome new Jaegers.

‘Pacific Rim’ is all about big, smashy robots… and it looks as though the upcoming sequel is no exception. Starring John Boyega and Scott and Scott Eastwood, ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ is getting a slew of new Jaegers to take the fight back to the Kaiju.

And thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we get our first glimpse at them.

John Boyega plays Jake Pentecost – son of Stacker Pentecost from the first film.

And it looks as though he has quite a backstory.

“Jake is the prodigal son,” Boyega told EW. “He is a young guy who was on the cusp of greatness in his early days when he was training to be a Jaeger pilot, but he always had a troubled relationship with Stacker. I’m the son he didn’t really talk about in the first film … the product of Stacker’s first love.”

But Jake has been estranged for some time.

And unlike his father, he’s been making a far shadier living.

“When we meet him, he is living in an abandoned mansion in Santa Monica, which is half a mansion anyway because there’s a big Kaiju claw-swipe that has crushed part of it,” Boyega says. “He sells and buys stolen goods, and some of that includes Jaeger parts.”

That’s right – he’s a black market Jaeger dealer.

And that brings us nicely back to the big, smashy robots in question…

Here they are in all their glory… and it looks as though EW has the scoop on what they’re called. And more importantly, what kind of big, smashy destruction each of them creates.

Gipsy Avenger (Centre): An upgraded version of Gipsy Danger from the first movie, this impressive Jaeger has new weapons and tech. “The new Gipsy has LCD screens and holographic imagery of what is going outside. Her gravity sling has improved,” says Boyega. “Pilots are no longer locked into robot by feet. It has a scanning system that makes the drift easier to handle. Gipsy Avenger is strongest and hardest to operate.”

Saber Athena (Far Left, Orange): “She’s the fastest Jaeger, and she is agile and assigned two skillful pilots who know how to do martial arts,” Boyega says. “She has two swords she can join together to slice stuff down. She’s flexible and very fast.”

Guardian Bravo (Far Right, Red): “She has big electric whips,” explains Boyega. “But is very stocky and strong.”

Titan Redeemer (Above): “She is a mystery rogue Jaeger, but is really strong and advanced,” says Boyega. “She has guns on the chest. That Jaeger is, in fact, a three-man rig — one is in the cockpit shooting missiles and bullets from the chest.”

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ stars John Boyega, Rinko Kukichu, Charlie Day, Scott Eastwood, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Tian Jing.

Steven S. DeKnight directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, T.S. Nowlin, and Kira Snyder.

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ heads to cinemas on 18 May 2018.

