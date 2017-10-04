Pacific Rim: Uprising gets an ominous new synopsis

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sounds intense.

At least, if the film’s official synopsis is anything to go by.

Starring John Boyega as Jake Pentecost – the son of Idris Elba’s character from the first movie – it looks as though ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ sets some pretty high stakes. And it’s down to those legendary Jaegar pilots to bring the world back from the brink once more.

– Star Wars 8 Teases Biggest Twist Ever

– Coolest Star Wars Original Trilogy Deleted Scenes

– Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith’s Shocking Ending

Here’s the full synopsis:

“John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous ‘Kaiju’.”

“Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) – who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.”

But it seems Jake is not alone.

And it almost has a ring of ‘Top Gun’ meets ‘Godzilla’ about it.

“Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious‘ Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defence force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.”

It sounds as though ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ is pulling out all the stops to top the original movie… and the grand scale of the next chapter sounds like it’s going to be a real crowd pleaser.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ stars John Boyega, Rinko Kukichu, Charlie Day, Scott Eastwood, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Tian Jing.

Steven S. DeKnight directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, T.S. Nowlin, and Kira Snyder.

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ heads to cinemas on 18 May 2018.

– Young Han Solo Film Is ‘A Blast’

– The Worst Changes To Star Wars: A New Hope

– Darth Vader Cosplay Causes School Evacuation