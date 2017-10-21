Pacific Rim could crossover with Godzilla and King Kong

Will the Jaegers ever get to take on Godzilla?

It’s always a possibility…

During an interview with Collider, ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ director Steven S. DeKnight revealed that there’s been a lot of talk about crossing over ‘Pacific Rim’ with the likes of ‘Godzilla’ and ‘King Kong’. At least, eventually.

“I won’t say there’s an Easter Egg but there’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over],” he explained. Look I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary’s Monster Universe, it seems like a natural step.”

“And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen, it’s always a possibility,” he added. “It’s by far not a certainty; it’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”

Of course, mashing up the various monster movies seems like a natural fit.

After all, we’re already getting ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ in 2020… so it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to imagine the colossal beasts finding themselves up against the Kaiju and Jaegers of the ‘Pacific Rim’ universe at some point in the future.

And the fact that talks have taken place is encouraging.

Does this mean it’s going to happen?

Well, no. Not at all. As Steven S. DeKnight explained, the talks have been purely theoretical… and just because it sounds like a good idea on paper, doesn’t mean it will ever make it to the big screen.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ stars John Boyega, Rinko Kukichu, Charlie Day, Scott Eastwood, Adria Arjona, Burn Gorman, and Tian Jing.

Steven S. DeKnight directed the movie, based on a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, T.S. Nowlin, and Kira Snyder.

‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ heads to cinemas on 18 May 2018.

