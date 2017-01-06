Our 2017 Golden Globes Movie Predictions

How much relevance do the Golden Globes carry when it comes to predicting the Super Bowl of movies, the Academy Awards? It’s hard to say.

For one, the Globes’ voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, is made up of “about 90” members (according to its nonspecific website), while the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences counts more than 6,000. And in the past 10 years, the film named Best Picture at the Oscars has also won a Best Picture Globe (and there are two categories, Drama and Musical or Comedy) only four times: 12 Years a Slave, Argo, The Artist, and Slumdog Millionaire. The Globes are more predictive when it comes to the acting races: Oscar’s Best Actor also won the Globe nine times in the last decade; Best Actress, eight times.

Despite their iffy reliability as an Oscar forecaster, the Globes are a closely (and widely) watched affair. And the truth is they probably do have some influence — they are just one of many events, along with the various guild awards, that help establish and build momentum toward an Oscar win.

The movies likely to capture the biggest momentum after this Sunday’s 74th Annual Golden Globes? Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight, which could split up the drama categories, and La La Land, which should dominate the Musical/Comedy races. Here are my predictions in every major movies category:

Best Picture, Drama

Nominees:

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



This appears to be a close two-horse race between Kenneth Lonergan’s gut-punching family drama Manchester by the Sea and Barry Jenkins’s quietly potent coming-of-age indie Moonlight. The latter has more momentum right now, but the former has been haunting audiences since it premiered at Sundance in 2016. I’ll give Manchester the slight leg up.

Prediction: Manchester by the Sea

Don’t Be Surprised by: Moonlight

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees:

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

It’s great to see that filthy superhero flick Deadpool soak up some awards attention, but with La La Land in contention, this category is open-and-shut, dunzo, over. The Globes have rarely met a high-profile song-and-dance movie they didn’t give this award to (see: Les Mis, Sweeney Todd, Dreamgirls, Chicago, Moulin Rouge!). Also: La La Land is awesome.

Prediction: La La Land

Don’t Be Surprised by: N/A

Best Actress, Drama

Nominees:

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie



Portman seems to be the early Oscar favorite for her mesmerizing portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Pablo Larraín’s somber biopic. With the stellar Emma Stone and Annette Bening both in the comedy/musical category for La La Land and 20th Century Women, respectively, Portman should take home her third Globe Sunday, after previous wins for Black Swan (2011) and Closer (2005).

Prediction: Natalie Portman

Don’t Be Surprised by: Amy Adams

Dark Horse: Isabelle Huppert

Best Actor, Drama

Nominees:

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Affleck has been the clear-cut favorite through awards season, nabbing 23 different honors for his devastating turn as a grieving Boston handyman. And while there has recently been an uptick in attention for the sexual harassment suits brought against the actor in 2011, Affleck’s frontrunner status remains intact. Right now the best bet for an upset would be Washington for the actor-director’s fierce reprisal of his Tony-winning performance in Fences.

Prediction: Casey Affleck

Don’t Be Surprised by: Denzel Washington



Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Nominees:

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Everyone loves a good Meryl Streep speech at the Golden Globes — and she has made eight already — but that will be taken care of when the celebrated actress takes the stage to collect the Cecil B. DeMille Award. As mentioned earlier, the top contenders here are Bening, who charms as a quirky single mother 20th Century Women, and Stone, who proves the heart and soul of (and sings her butt off) in La La Land.

