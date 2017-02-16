Oscars 2017: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway Planning 'Bonnie and Clyde' Reunion

(Photo: Everett)

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who co-starred in 1967's classic Bonnie and Clyde, have agreed to mark the 50th anniversary of the film's release by co-presenting the best picture Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Academy declined to comment but several sources say Oscar telecast producers Michael DeLuca and Jennifer Todd personally reached out to the duo to present the most top award of the evening. (Plans could change, of course, but sources say the Oscars run of show is being finalized this week.)

Both Beatty, 79, and Dunaway, 76, continue to act in movies. Dunaway is featured in three films that are in the can, according to IMDB. As for Beatty, he recently made his first on-screen appearance in 15 years in the 2016 period piece drama Rules Don't Apply, which he also co-wrote, produced and directed.

The best picture Oscar is Hollywood's most prestigious competitive prize, one for which the Academy tends to seek out the most prestigious of presenters. Beatty twice has done the honors: first in 1975, when he opened the envelope and it contained the title The Godfather, Part II; and in 1990, when he and friend Jack Nicholson announced the win of Driving Miss Daisy. This would be Dunaway's first time presenting or co-presenting the best picture Oscar.

It has been speculated that the best picture Oscar-nominated films from 1967 - Bonnie and Clyde, as well as Doctor Dolittle, The Graduate, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and eventual winner In the Heat of the Night - would be highlighted in some way on the Oscars telecast. They already were the subject of Mark Harris' acclaimed 2008 book Pictures at a Revolution, and survivors of the films include not only Beatty and Dunaway, but also Gene Hackman, Samantha Eggar, Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross, Murray Hamilton, Lee Grant, Scott Wilson, Katharine Houghton and, of course, Sidney Poitier, who will turn 90 on Monday.

