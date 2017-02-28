Oscars: Patricia Arquette Angry at Sister Alexis' In Memoriam Omission

By Abid Rahman, The Hollywood Reporter

Patricia Arquette has expressed her fury at the exclusion of her sister Alexis Arquette from the In Memoriam section at this year’s Oscars.

Alexis, who died in September at age 47, has more than 70 stage and screen credits on her acting CV and was a trailblazing artist and activist for other trans actors and performers.

Related: Oscars: Sara Bareilles Performs ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute

Speaking to ABC News, Arquette, who won the best actress Oscar for her role in Boyhood in 2015, said: “I was really p—–d off the Academy left out my sister Alexis in the Memoriam, because Alexis had a great body of work, but Alexis was one of very few trans artists that worked in the business.”

“At a time when we have trans kids that can’t even go to the bathroom at school, you would think the Academy would have a little bit more respect for a group of people that are murdered, and trans women of color are most likely to live in extreme poverty, making $800 a month.”

She added: “So I think the Oscars have a lot of learning to do.”

Related: Oscars: How an Accountant’s Tweet Turned Into the Biggest Mistake in Academy History

The In Memoriam section of this year’s Oscars came in for more criticism, most notably for remembering the late costume designer Janet Patterson mistakenly with an image of her friend, producer Jan Chapman, who is “very much alive.”

Patricia Arquette Looks Back at Her Oscar-Winning Career, From Stabbing Feet in ‘True Romance’ to Raising a Son in ‘Boyhood’: