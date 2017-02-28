Oscars: How an Accountant's Tweet Turned into the Biggest Mistake in Academy History

Jimmy Kimmel and Warren Beatty on Sunday night (Photo: Eddy Chen/ABC)

Oscar night's best picture fiasco — in which the top award was mistakingly given to La La Land before it was taken back and handed to the actual victor, Moonlight — continues to be a car wreck that keeps replaying in slow motion. And as it does, more details are emerging about how the unprecedented gaffe affected those at the center of the pile-up.

Having just felt the elation of being called to the stage as a best picture winner, La La Land producer Fred Berger sensed something was wrong. Standing alongside his fellow producers Jordan Horowitz and Marc Platt, he looked out from the stage and saw a crewmember next to the timer clock waving his arms frantically and furiously shaking his head no.

Then Berger heard someone nearby yell, "it's wrong! Moonlight won!" At first, he wondered if an interloper, a protester of some kind, had wandered onstage. But then stage manager Gary Natoli himself rushed onstage, carrying a red envelope of his own, showing it to Berger and Horowitz as Platt gave his acceptance speech. At that moment, Berger and Horowitz realized La La Land hadn't won — Moonlight had. In the audience, several Lionsgate executives were hugging each other and jumping up and down when one of their colleagues uttered ominously: "Something is wrong with the card."

Platt, who was unaware of what had happened, wrapped up and pushed Berger to give his acceptance speech. At first Berger said no. "But I thought, 'I really want to thank my wife and my family,'" he told THR later that night. So he did. And then he ended his speech by saying: "We lost, by the way." Horowitz rushed in and said "There's a mistake — Moonlight, you won best picture."

It was the biggest blunder in Oscar history, with many in the media initially blaming presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. But several hours after the event, PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm that tabulates and hands out the results, took responsibility for the mistake and issued an apology to all involved.

The chaos that ensued was all because Beatty had been handed the wrong envelope — he was given the extra copy of Emma Stone's best actress card — by Brian Cullinan, chairman of the U.S. board of PwC. Sharing Academy Award duties with colleague Martha Ruiz, Cullinan is known for being enamored with Hollywood and tweeted a photo of Stone backstage after her win, just minutes before he handed the wrong envelope to Beatty. The only two people who know the results ahead of time are the two accountants from PwC, who each have a full set of envelopes and stand in opposite wings of the theater since they don't know from which side the presenters will enter.

No one has yet offered an explanation why the PwC accountants didn't immediately correct the mistake, especially when Beatty was clearly confused and paused before showing the card to Dunaway, who announced, "La La Land!" It took two minutes and 25 seconds from when Dunaway said the name of the film to when Horowitz said Moonlight was the real winner, an eternity under such circumstances.

