Oscars: Academy Revamps Nominations Announcement, Will Be Strictly Digital

By Gregg Kilday, The Hollywood Reporter

When the nominations are announced for the 89th Oscars on Jan. 24, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will use a slightly different format to reveal the names of the nominees.

Instead of inviting the press and publicists to the Samuel Goldwyn Theater to witness Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, along with a couple of Academy members, read out the list of nominees live, the Academy has decided to produce its own in-house announcement presentation, which will be offered via a livestream on the web at Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the Academy’s digital platforms. The announcement will also air on ABC’s Good Morning America and be available as a satellite feed to other broadcasters.

The announcement will still take place during the pre-dawn hours and is set to begin at 5:18 a.m. Pacific time on Jan. 24.

Boone Isaacs will be joined by several past Oscar-winners and nominees, including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe, who are expected to lend a personal touch, reflecting on their own experiences as nominees, as they unveil the latest slate of noms.