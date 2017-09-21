Oscars 2018: The Best Picture contenders are slotting into place

Film festival season kicks off with the one-two punch of Sundance and Cannes as Hollywood's crème de la crème descend to introduce the next batch of films that'll be caught up in awards fever as the 2017-18 season approaches. If these festivals are the gauge unveiling the future films to be part of this conversation, it's September festivals such as TIFF and Venice that are tasked with assembling just who the major players will be in February.

Take The Beguiled, for instance - Sofia Coppola's 19th-century American Civil War tale starring Nicole Kidman as the head of a girls school who takes in a wounded soldier (Colin Farrell). The adaptation was in contention for Cannes' Best Picture equivalent, the Palme d'Or, with many automatically assuming it to be a nomination shoo-in. However, since the film's release in July, awards chat has dwindled in favour of other emerging films that didn't get shown on the French Riviera.

There are also the films whose calibre of talent naturally put them high as contenders until unprecedented negative festival reactions from hardened journalists throw their chances into question. TIFF's case in point was Suburbicon. Directed by George Clooney, written by the Coen Brothers, starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, this patchwork of past Oscar glory sadly received a lukewarm response upon its early Friday morning screening all but eliminating its Oscar chances (I say “sadly” as I'm uncertain whether Suburbicon deserved such ire especially when other films of similar quality - Battle of the Sexes being one - received rave reviews. Still, if Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close can sneak in, Suburbicon can).

My point being the Best Picture contenders are a hell of a lot clearer than they were a fortnight ago. Below are the films that - going by their reaction at TIFF - won't be sniffed at as awards season intensifies.

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name: Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer More

In Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino has delivered a film increasingly looking like the one to beat. The drama, centred on a young man (Timothée Chalamet) and his burgeoning relationship with an academic named Oliver (Armie Hammer) in 1980s Italy, is whipping up a critical frenzy with Michael Stuhlbarg a strong Supporting Actor contender.

Call Me By Your Name is released 27 October

Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman is unrecognisable as Winston Churchill More

Read More