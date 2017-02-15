Oscars 2017: ‘Arrival’s Nominated Screenwriter on Adapting the Surprise Hit and Speaking the Alien’s Language

Few 2016 films were as intricately and affectingly written as Arrival, director Denis Villeneuve’s “first contact” science-fiction drama about a linguist (Amy Adams) tasked with figuring out a way to communicate with mysterious extraterrestrials. The issue of translation was also one faced by screenwriter Eric Heisserer, who set about trying to adapt Ted Chiang’s “Story of Your Life” short story — a non-linear tale steeped in heavy scientific concepts — years before he even had a studio commitment. Despite the many creative obstacles in his path, Heisserer (whose previous credits were largely horror-related, like last year’s Lights Out) ultimately fashioned a masterful script that’s now been nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. Ahead of the Academy’s big night on Feb. 24, we spoke with him about what drew him to Chiang’s source material, developing the aliens’ language, and his collaboration with Villeneuve.

Congratulations on the Oscar nomination. How’d you first hear the news?

My wife woke me up and we watched on her little iPhone as the stream came through. They do it alphabetically, so I was at the top of the list, and I was still hyperventilating when my manager called.

It must have been an especially gratifying moment, given how long you worked on the project — initially as a spec script. What was it about Ted Chiang’s short, “Story of Your Life,” that drew you?

It’s rare to find a story, even a science fiction story, that appeals to both the head and the heart. We’re talking about a piece of fiction that has a graph delineating Fermat’s principle of least time in it, so it gets very detailed and theoretical. And with all of that came this bittersweet, heart-filled story about a mother and daughter. By the end of it, I was just emotionally devastated and uplifted at the same time. And I thought, “This is what art is. This is what everybody should experience. How can I just amplify this to a wider audience?”

Eric Heisserer (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

Chiang’s short story doesn’t immediately seem like a good fit for a movie, so how did you initially find an “in” to the story?

You have to be at peace with the idea that you need to deviate from the source material, while hopefully staying true to the spirit of it and keeping with its message. The first major change that I had been passionate about was to make it a true “first contact” film, and have the aliens actually land in our backyard — instead of the technology that they use to communicate with from a distance, which is part of the short story. Honestly, from that one major change, it just had a ripple effect — it caused a chain reaction of other dramatic choices that all led to a more filmic version. The geopolitical tensions, the escalation that happens all around the other sites and how communication breaks down among ourselves — that all seemed to feed in well to what I needed to do to make it a film.

Creating the heptapods’ language was crucial to developing the story into a script. Was there any particular “ah-ha” moment when you finally felt like you’d figured it out?

That’s become a rather famous story, and I have my wife to thank for it, really. I had been attempting in the script to describe the non-linear language of the heptapods, and all my early attempts were very novelistic, in that I wound up with just giant blocks of text. If I have one pet peeve as a screenwriter, it’s that I don’t like scripts that try to be novels. So I was complaining to my wife about it over dinner…. And she was like, “You’re going to have to show me what you’re talking about.” So I drew a very crude heptapod sinogram on a piece of paper at our kitchen table, and said, “This is what I’m saying.” And she just matter-of-factly said, “Well, why don’t you put that in the script?” [Laughs]

Read More