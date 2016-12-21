Oscars 2017: 336 Feature Films Qualify for Best Picture Consideration

By Gregg Kilday, The Hollywood Reporter

A whopping 336 features have qualified for consideration for the 2017 Academy Awards, which will be handed out Feb. 26, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. That number is up from the 305 feature films that were eligible last year.

To be eligible for the 89th Oscars, feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theater in Los Angeles County by midnight Dec. 31, and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days.

Under Academy rules, a feature-length motion picture must have a running time of more than 40 minutes and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.

Feature films that receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release are not eligible for Academy Awards in any category. The “Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 89th Academy Awards” is available here.

Nominations will be announced Jan. 24.